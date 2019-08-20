Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Ronald J. Simantel


1943 - 2019
Ronald J. Simantel Obituary
Ronald J. Simantel

Chillicothe - Ronald Simantel, 76, of Chillicothe, died 9:59 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Friendship Village, Columbus following a brief illness.

He was born May 21, 1943, in Dell Rapids, South Dakota to the late Floyd E. and Marjorie Kiehlbauch Simantel.

Surviving are a niece, Holly (Robert) Besaw, of Westerville; a nephew, Thomas Meadows, of Westerville; and several great nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Cheryl Meadows.

Ron attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a wide receiver for the football team and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduation, Ron began his career as a Recovery Engineer for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Houston, TX, where he participated in many missions of the Gemini and Apollo programs, including the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 moon landings. Ron retired from NASA after 33 years and moved to Chillicothe to be closer to family.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 in the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Jason Link officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
