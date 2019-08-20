|
Ronald J. Simantel
Chillicothe - Ronald Simantel, 76, of Chillicothe, died 9:59 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Friendship Village, Columbus following a brief illness.
He was born May 21, 1943, in Dell Rapids, South Dakota to the late Floyd E. and Marjorie Kiehlbauch Simantel.
Surviving are a niece, Holly (Robert) Besaw, of Westerville; a nephew, Thomas Meadows, of Westerville; and several great nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Cheryl Meadows.
Ron attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a wide receiver for the football team and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduation, Ron began his career as a Recovery Engineer for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Houston, TX, where he participated in many missions of the Gemini and Apollo programs, including the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 moon landings. Ron retired from NASA after 33 years and moved to Chillicothe to be closer to family.
