Ronald L. Miner
Chillicothe - Ronald L. "Mole" Miner, 66, of Chillicothe, died 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born April 30, 1953, in Ross County, to the late Gene and Elizabeth Johnson Miner. On March 17, 1997, he married the former Carol Rinehart (Swackhammer) who survives.
Also surviving are step children, Danny (Lisa) Swackhammer and Lori (Sandy Cottrill) Swackhammer, both of Chillicothe; brothers, Jim "Mole" Miner, Steven Miner, both of Chillicothe, Gary (Debi) Miner, of Hillsboro and Jack (Brian Dozer) Miner, of Worthington; and several nieces and nephews.
Ron retired from Chilpaco. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, U.P.I.U. Local 731, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1626, F.O.E. Aries 600, the Ross County Shrine Club, Scioto Lodge #6 F&AM and the Aladdin Temple Shrine, Columbus. Ron was an avid fan of the Chillicothe Paints Baseball Team.
A private graveside service will be held for family in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Jason Link officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ross County Humane Society 2308 A Lick Run Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020