|
|
Ronald Roy Compher
Frankfort - Ronald Roy Compher 76 of Frankfort died 3:30 am Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born December 27, 1943 in Ross County the son of the late Roy L. and Rowena Whittaker Compher. On September 14, 1964 he married Theresa K. "Tuss" Wurzbach, who died September 2, 2014.
He is survived by a daughter, Rene M. Compher (Fiance' Kevin Johnson); several grandchildren including Matthew Cooper and Kristina (Jesse) Wiegold; several great grandchildren including Gavin, Harper, Willow, Royce and Rawley; sisters, Elaine (Jim) Hatfield and Cynthia (Rick) Hurtt; brother, Paul (Nancy) Compher. In addition to his parents and wife Roy was preceded in death by two sons, Roy "Jay" and Shawn Compher; brother, James Compher and sister Anne Nelson.
Ron retired from Dupont after 30 years. He liked to coon hunt, shoot his muzzleloader and had an interest in primitive weapons.
A graveside memorial service will be held 2 pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 in the Bainbridge Cemetery with Paul Martin officiating. No calling hours will be observed. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to a charity that benefits children.
The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign his online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020