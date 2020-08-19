Ronald Skaggs
CHILLICOTHE - Ronald Alan "Ronnie" Skaggs, 58, of South Salem, died unexpectedly, as a result of a work-related injury, August 17, 2020.
He was born July 13, 1962 in Chillicothe to Dale P. Skaggs and Mable Louise Pollock Skaggs. Survivors include his father Dale (Bonnie) Skaggs; his children, Blake (fiancé Sarah) Skaggs, Brooksann Skaggs, and Hunter Henson; his grandchildren, Annaleigh and Kyleigh Hurley, and Sophie, Bella, and Lydia Skaggs; his fiancé, Jennifer Henson; and three siblings, Debbie Skaggs, Diane Rau, and Dale (Patty) Skaggs. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Mr. Skaggs was a Glatfelter employee. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union, Local 731, the Stoutsville Garden Tractor Pulling Club, a former volunteer with the Twin Township Fire Department, and an avid Bengals fan. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed being with the Riverside Cloggers.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00-1:00 Friday at Haller's. His online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.