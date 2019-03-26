Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Lowery


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosa Lowery Obituary
Rosa Lowery

Lancaster - Rosa Mary Lowery, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born April 20, 1924 in Pickaway County and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Edna (Danner) Bode. Rosa was a member of Olivedale Senior Citizens and past member of Stoutsville Senior Citizens.

She is survived by two daughters, Celia Detty of Kingston and Lovetta (Richard) Beckman of Columbus; five grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and also numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all of her friends and neighbors. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willis; son, Willis Eugene; son-in-law, Arnold "Tim" Detty; brothers, Marvin, Chester, Paul, Howard, Russell and Samuel Bode and a sister, Celia Bode.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Rev. Carl Bode officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery in Adelphi. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until time of service on Thursday.

The family would like contributions to Olivedale Senior Citizen Center, 253 Boving Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Rosa's memory.

Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now