Rose Bell
Rose Bell

Chillicothe - Rose Marie Bell, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020 at Westmoreland Place, following an extended illness.

She was born August 27, 1937, in Chillicothe, daughter of the late Orrie and Veronica (Corcoran) Coonrod. On February 14, 2007, she married Everett N. Bell, who preceded her in death February 25, 2016.

Surviving are her daughters, Cathy (Anthony) Althouse, Karen Gregg, Lisa (David) Rebman, and Lori Bailey, all of Chillicothe, Tina (Steve) Pritchard, of Circleville, Kimberly (Kevin) Dearth, of Columbus, and Judy Lama, of Lancaster; her sons, Mike Bell, Robert (Debbie) Miller, and George O. (Tina Beeler) Miller, Jr., all of Chillicothe; two special grandchildren, Jessica (fiancé Adam Faderweski) Althouse, and Christopher Althouse; as well as numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members. In addition to her parents and her husband Everett, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marcella Craftherfer, Norma J. Sheets, Helen Schlegler, Martha Simmons, and Gladys Dumbar; and her brothers, Alfred Coonrod, Bob Coonrod, and Carl Coonrod.

Rose worked as a Nursing Assistant for many years, and volunteered at the Adena Hospital in her free time. She had an outgoing, loving personality and cared deeply for her family.

In accordance with her wishes, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
