Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Chillicothe - Rose Marie Stubbs, 91, of Chillicothe, passed away 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born March 19, 1927, in Portsmouth to the late Henry C. and Mary C. Quick Adams. On May 25, 1947, she married the Rev. Lloyd A. Stubbs who preceded her in death June 28, 1978.

Surviving a son, F. Allen (Heather A.) Stubbs, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Angela Kowalski and fiancée Brian Thompson, Amy (Kevin) Groff, and Benjamin and Austin Stubbs; great-grandchildren, Kayla Kowalski, Owen and Kennedy Groff; brother-in-laws, Joe Stubbs, Ok, William Stubbs, Winchester, OH and Frank Stubbs, of Waverly, OH; sister-in-law, Donna Richter, of Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews; many friends, including special friend, Pam Jennings, of Ohio City. She was predeceased by her father, Henry; mother and stepfather, Mary and Stanley Scurlock; a sister, Kathleen Dawson and brothers, Don and Russell Adams.

Rose retired from Kenworth Truck Co. in 1992 and was a member of Hilltop Mission Church. She spent many years as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a pastor's wife. She will be missed by many.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
