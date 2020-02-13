|
Rosemary B. Reed
Chillicothe - Rosemary B. Reed, 96, of Chillicothe, died 8:15 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
She was born October 7, 1923, in Ross County, to the late Manuel Sr. and Mary Leona Quick Blake. On November 20, 1944, she married Gerald Reed who died June 6, 1980.
Surviving are sisters, Garnet Brown, of Springfield and Janet Blake, of Chillicothe; a brother, John Blake, of Vero Beach, FL; numerous nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Maxine Blake, of Chillicothe. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings Edith Blake Dittle, Gloria Blake, Manuel "Pepsi" Blake Jr., Harry Blake, Jeanie Blake Watters and Marilyn Blake Oates.
Rosemary was a member of Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church. She retired from Tip Top Restaurant where she had worked as a waitress.
The family wishes to extend a special "thank you" to the staffs of NCR Hospice and Westmoreland Place for the loving care giving to Rosemary and compassion shown to our family during this time.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Sam Mincey officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
