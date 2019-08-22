|
Rosemary B. Smith
Chillicothe - Rosemary B. Smith, 82 of Goldsboro, NC, formerly of Richmond Dale passed from this life on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Wayne UMC Health Care Center, Goldsboro, NC. with her family by her side. She was born June 27, 1937 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Nolan and Opal (Martin) Barnhart.
Surviving are her sons, James L. Elliott, Jr. of Goldsboro, NC and Larry N. Smith, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Trey, Andy, Summer, Kaleb, Nolan, Conner and J.R.; great-grandchildren, Nicole, Braylon, Prince, K.J., Anniyah, Ariannah, Londis, Mary Lou and Alex; sisters, Judy Knect, Seattle, WA, Sandy (Junior) Collier and Carol (Butch) Frazier, all of Londonderry. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Trina Rose, grandchildren, Sunshine and Cody, a sister, Ruth Ann White and brothers, Nolan and Willard Barnhart.
Rosemary had been a certified nursing assistant in nursing homes and private care. She was an active member of Richmond Dale United Methodist Church, was the founder and past president of the Southeastern Senior Citizens and was a Captain of Neighborhood Watch program.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Chuck Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Friday.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019