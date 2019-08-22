Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary B. Smith


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary B. Smith Obituary
Rosemary B. Smith

Chillicothe - Rosemary B. Smith, 82 of Goldsboro, NC, formerly of Richmond Dale passed from this life on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Wayne UMC Health Care Center, Goldsboro, NC. with her family by her side. She was born June 27, 1937 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Nolan and Opal (Martin) Barnhart.

Surviving are her sons, James L. Elliott, Jr. of Goldsboro, NC and Larry N. Smith, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Trey, Andy, Summer, Kaleb, Nolan, Conner and J.R.; great-grandchildren, Nicole, Braylon, Prince, K.J., Anniyah, Ariannah, Londis, Mary Lou and Alex; sisters, Judy Knect, Seattle, WA, Sandy (Junior) Collier and Carol (Butch) Frazier, all of Londonderry. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Trina Rose, grandchildren, Sunshine and Cody, a sister, Ruth Ann White and brothers, Nolan and Willard Barnhart.

Rosemary had been a certified nursing assistant in nursing homes and private care. She was an active member of Richmond Dale United Methodist Church, was the founder and past president of the Southeastern Senior Citizens and was a Captain of Neighborhood Watch program.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Chuck Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Friday.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now