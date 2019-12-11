|
|
Rosemary McHarg
CHILLICOTHE - Rosemary McHarg, 96, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Rosemary was born August 8, 1923 in Roseville, Ohio to the late Joseph and Lulu Moses. She grew up in Hillsboro, Ohio where she graduated from Hillsboro High School. The eldest of four children, she is preceded in death by her brother Joseph Moses (Betty) and Rita Coldiron (Jim), and survived by her sister Marie Craft (Mid).
Rosemary and the late John (Jack) McHarg were married in Hillsboro, Ohio on February 10, 1948 and were happily married for 55 years until his death in 2003. She is survived by her three daughters, who are the loves of her life: Terry Hill (Mike McKinney), Jane Highland (Pat), and Julie Halladay (David).
She was a loyal member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church, an avid supporter of Bishop Flaget schools, and spent over 20 years as an administrative assistant at Ohio University-Chillicothe, where she made countless friendships and connected with students, faculty, and guests.
Rosemary's nine grandchildren loved her deeply and knew her only as "Mamaw." She took great pride in their families, accomplishments, and full lives: Jay Highland, Matt Highland, Brad Highland (Jolea), Meghan Highland (Seth O'Dell), Jessica Hill (Mandwel Patterson), Justin Hill (Stacy), the late Sarah Hill, Luca Halladay, and Tommy Halladay. Her eight great grandchildren brought her constant joy and laughter: Jack and Claire Highland, Manny Patterson, Ava and Ryan Hill, Lincoln and Charlotte Highland, and Emma O'Dell.
Rosemary and Jack traveled extensively in the US and abroad. She enjoyed spending time with many dear friends over the years, especially Barb & Whitey Coates, Mary Helen Brennan, and Renee & J.R. Coffland. She was fond of her devoted caregiver Angie Miller. An avid bridge, euchre, and poker player, Rosemary could often be found around the card table playing with reckless abandon. Her signature warmth, humor, and curiosity were always on display, and she loved talking with new acquaintances and old friends.
On Friday, January 3, 2020, the family will welcome friends at Saint Mary Church from 12:00-2:00pm, followed immediately by Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 2:00pm, Reverend Lawrence Hummer, Celebrant. Burial to follow at Saint Margaret Cemetery in Chillicothe. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Mary Restoration Fund, 61 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019