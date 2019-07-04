|
|
Rosemary Murray
Frankfort - Rosemary Murray, 69, of Frankfort, died at her home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 following a lingering illness. She was born on Sunday, July 17, 1949 in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Norman, Sr. and Phyllis Dennis Cline.
She is survived by her four children; Carrie (Grant) Stinchcomb, Jennifer (Michael) Smith of Chillicothe, Jason Murray of Frankfort, Nathan Wyckoff of Chillicothe, nine grandchildren; Cassidy, Tabitha, Chelsey, Kaela, Wesley, Destinee,Noah, Desiree and Josiah and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Norman Cline, Jr.
Rosemary was a1967 graduate of Huntington High School. She retired as a press operator at FPE in Circleville. She was a loving and devoted mother. Rosemary attended church at Trinity Lighthouse Church and Mt. Tabor Community Church.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may visit with Rosemary's family on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Those wishing to sign Rosemary's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 4, 2019