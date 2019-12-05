|
|
Rosina Collins Patton, 87, of Frankfort, died at 11:33 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born on December 2, 1932 in Cardiff, Wales, the daughter of the late Albert and Catherine Day Collins . As a teenager, Rosina was adopted by her sister Florence "Betty" (Charles G.) Patton, following the death of their parents in Wales.
Rosina is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Dottie Anderson. She was preceded in death by two nieces, D Cochenour, and Janis Hosler, and Betty (Charles) Patton.
Rosina graduated high school in Japan, while Charles was serving in the Army. She worked as a librarian at the Chillicothe Library and was an Avon Lady. As a child she attended the Bainbridge United Methodist Church. She loved to make crafts, earrings, and loved to read. She enjoyed caring and playing with the children in the family. Her family wishes to thank the Brown Memorial Home and the Vineyards at Concord for the care they provided to Rosina.
A graveside service will held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Friends and family are invited to visit with Rosina's family on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Those wishing to sign Rosina's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019