Roxie Lorene Lowther Cruse McNeal
Frankfort - Roxie Lorene Lowther Cruse McNeal, 65, of Frankfort, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Adena Hospital. She was born on January 21, 1955 in Zanesville, the daughter of Ray and Barbara (Stewart) Lowther. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger McNeal; son, Jeffery Cruse; and brothers, James and Kevin Lowther and Carl Seibert, Jr. She is survived by her children, Crystal Hettinger and Jonathan Cruse; daughter-in-law, Kelly Morrison; grandchildren, Melanie Hettinger and Zander Kane Gibson; great grandchildren, Mason and Madelyn James; siblings, Thomas E. Lowther of AZ and Ranelle Lowther of Lancaster; 1st husband, Roger A Cruse and special friend, Gary McDonald. Funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday November 7, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home in Roxie's name. COVID 19 restrictions will apply. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
