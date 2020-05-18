Resources
Roy Barry Greenlee Obituary
Roy Barry Greenlee, age 72, passed from this life on May 16, 2020 at 10:41 following a lengthy illness. Larry was born in Wilmington, Ohio on September 27, 1947. He is survived by his parents, Darrell and Joretta Greenlee of Chillicothe; sisters, Mona Lee (Don) Pennington and Shirley McGraw of Chillicothe. Larry served two terms in Vietnam with the US Army. After his discharge from the service he resided in California and later moved to Circleville. Barry was a big football fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. It was Larrys wishes to be cremated and no public services will be held due to the COVID19. There will be a family committal service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the O.R. WOODYARD CO.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020
