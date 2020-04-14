|
Roy E. Manning MD
Chillicothe - Roy E. Manning, MD, 88, of Chillicothe, passed away 3:56 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.
He was born February 14, 1932 in New Weston, Ohio to the late Clarence L. and Gertie Haynes Manning. On December 31, 1988 he married the former Mary Ann Razzando who survives.
Also surviving are a son, David (Catherine) Manning, of Knoxville, TN; a daughter, Kathy Manning, of Rocky Mount, NC; two grandchildren, Meredith Manning and Deacon Manning; stepson, Jeffrey P. Wills and stepdaughter, Sheryl A. McCorkle; stepchildren, Alex, Aaron, and Anabel Wills, David, Patrick and Nicole McCorkle; five step grandchildren.
Dr. Manning was obstetrician and gynecologist delivering 6,143 babies in Ross County. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and completed his residency at Parkland Hospital. Roy attended Ohio State Football for 48 years and was an avid golfer. He was a lifetime member of Ohio State Alumni Assoc., member of Chillicothe Country Club and a deacon and elder at the First Presbyterian Church.
