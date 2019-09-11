|
|
Roy Miller
Waverly - Roy E. Miller, 82, of Newland Ridge Road, Waverly, Ohio passed 2:46 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home.
Roy was born December 19, 1936 in Piketon, Ohio, the son of the late Grant Arthur Miller and Effie Isabelle (McGlone) Miller Pennington.
Surviving is his girlfriend of twenty-four years, Rosalie Dalton of Waverly, and her two sons and three daughters, three sons, Monte Wayne Miller, Troy Daniel Miller, and Patrick Clayton Miller, daughter, Deborah Fife all of Chillicothe, three sisters, Mary (Howard) Smith of Chillicothe, Rosa (Richard) Vanmeter of Peebles, and Ruth Detillion of Shelby, and several grandchildren.
His parents, two sisters, Rachel Everhart and Ann Summers, and brother, Douglas Miller preceded Roy in death.
Roy retired from Mead Paper Corp and was a member of the American Legion Post 142, Waverly Orient Lodge #321, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2227 and Moose Lodge #2263.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Pastor John Hocker, officiating. Orient Lodge #321 will perform a masonic service after the funeral. A private burial will be held in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio at the convenience of the family.
Family will receive friends 11 - 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pike County Shrine Club, P.O. Box 443, Waverly, Ohio.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019