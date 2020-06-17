Ruby B. Renison
Chillicothe - Ruby B. Renison, 90, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 in National Church Residences of Chillicothe, following an extended illness. She was born on September 26, 1929 in Paintsville, KY to John Wallace and Hattie (Ramey) Blanton. On September 20, 1952 she married James E. "Jim" Renison, who preceded her in death on June 6, 1990.
Surviving is a daughter; Cynthia Johnson and a son; Mark (Carol) Renison, both of Chillicothe, grandchildren; Casey Renison, Megan Renison, Justin Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Adam C. Renison, Erin E. Renison, and Hallie E. Renison, several great-grandchildren, and a brother; James (Peggy) Blanton, Tacoma, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son and daughter-in-law; Mike and Doris Renison, son-in-law; Marlon Johnson, sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice and Sylvan Clevenger, Betty and Max Whitaker; sister, Mary Jane Blanton, and a brother and sister-in-law; Clyde (Bub) and Frances Blanton.
Ruby was a Registered Nurse for many years and together with her husband, Jim was the co-founder and co-owner of Crispie Crème Donuts. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Private funeral services will be held at the discretion of the family. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed.
The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.