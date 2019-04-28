Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Chillicothe - Ruby Novak, 94, of Chillicothe, went to be with the Lord at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Longview, TX.

She was born March 28, 1925, in Buffalo, WV to the late Wilford and Vicie J. Jividen Hill. On September 2, 1944, she married Joseph Novak who died September 16, 1997.

Surviving are children, Beverly (Roger) Knapp, of Longview, TX, John J. (Toshiko) Novak, of Riverside, CA and James M. "Jim" Novak, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Michelle Hairford, Johnny (Janette) Novak, Jason Novak, Natalie (Chris) Holbrook, Jessica (John) Jensen, Tony Novak, Brandon Novak and Nate Novak; 7 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sons, Robert Novak and Stephen Novak; a grandson, Andrew Novak; and 7 brothers and sisters.

Ruby was a lifetime member of Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church and was a former member of the United Methodist Women.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Grandview Cemetery with Pastor Sam Mincey officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
