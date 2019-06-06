Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Ruby Weidauer Obituary
Ruby Weidauer

Chillicothe - Ruby F. Weidauer, 93, died peacefully at 3:47pm June 3, 2019, with her loving daughters Deborah and Gaylene at her bedside. For the past two years, she had lived at the home of Gary and Deborah where Deborah and Gaylene have taken loving care of her.

She was born March 21, 1926, in Charleston, WV, to the late Hoyt Morrison and Ersel Mae (Jarvis) Morrison Graham.

Ruby is survived by her children: Connie Sue (George) Gaul, John T. Weidauer, Patricia E. Uhrig, Gaylene F. (James) Massie, and Deborah Lynn (Gary) Kellough, all residing in Chillicothe; and Joyce A. Ackley, of Texas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; a son Harold Robert Weidauer, Jr.; a granddaughter Tina N. Rapp; a brother William H. Morrison; and a sister Alena V. Reynolds.

Ruby was a member of Brookside Church. She loved flowers, reading, knitting, fishing, gardening and being with her family. The family would like to thank National Church Residence Home & Community Services, of Waverly.

Her funeral service will be held at 12pm Monday, June 10, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Garden. Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm Monday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 6, 2019
