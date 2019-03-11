Services
CHILLICOTHE - Rufus Jarrell, 88, of Chillicothe, died March 6, 2019 at Heartland of Chillicothe.

He was born April 2, 1930 in Hode, KY to the late Isaac and Tennie Hobbs Jarrell. On July 1, 1954 he married Jean E. Henderson, who survives. Also surviving are his three sons, James H. Jarrell, of Columbus and Richard C. and Bruce H. Jarrell, both of Chillicothe; two siblings, Raymon (Marilyn) Jarrell, Lake Wales, FL and Rhoda (Jim) Hammock, Ft. Myers, FL; and two sisters-in-law, Oneida and Wilkie Jarrell. He was preceded in death by six siblings, Elmer, Henry, Amos, Luther, and Tommy Jarrell, and Ola Simpkins.

Mr. Jarrell was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Capital City Lodge 656 F & AM and retired in 1992 as a welder from Lennox Industries.

At his request, there will be no public services. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
