|
|
Russell Eugene Rhoades
Chillicothe - Russell Eugene Rhoades, 64, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born on June 5, 1955, in Chillicothe, the son of the late Charles E. and Irene (Mace) Rhoades.
Russell is survived by his son, Rusty (Junielyn) Rhoades, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Dillian Rhoades, Destinee Gilbert, Hailey Rhoades, Lilianna Rhoades, and Liam Russell Rhoades; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Josey Rhoades and Ellie and Maddox Gilbert; siblings, John Lloyd (Michelle) Rhoades, Billie Jo Rhoades, Cindy Copper, and Sharon Hahn; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his siblings, Sandy Rhodes, Tina Masters, and Bobbi Hossum.
Russell was a 1973 graduate of Zane Trace High School and retired from Manna Pro in Circleville after 35 years of service. He was known as a hardworking and dedicated family man. Russell was also a talented musician and was a natural on various instruments including the banjo and guitar. He enjoyed woodworking and repairing cuckoo clocks.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 2 at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor John Rhoades officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Russell's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020