Russell L. Latham Sr.
Chillicothe - Russell L. Latham Sr., 82, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Signature Health Care Center following an extended illness.
He was born January 31, 1937, in Vivian, LA to the late Leroy and Clarice Pigg Latham. On November 15, 1957, he married the former Missouri Ann Elliott who preceded him in death August 5, 2016.
Surviving are sons, William (Karla) Latham and Russell L. (Daphne) Latham Jr., both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Shawn (Stephanie) Latham, Lindsey Latham, Tiffany (Branden) Twomey, Matthew (Maddison) Latham and Natasha L. (Daniel) Elliott; great grandchildren, Jacob and Shelby Thacker, Elijah Elliott, Johnathan Ferguson, and Savannah Davis; a brother, John (Rita) Crist; a sister, Donna (Bill) Bosstic, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl Latham.
Russell retired from the engineering department at the Veterans Administration Medical Center and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
His family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Signature Healthcare for their excellent care.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Shane Browning officiating. Burial will follow in Rowland Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 21, 2019