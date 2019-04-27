Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Resources
More Obituaries for Rusty Eubanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rusty Eubanks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rusty Eubanks Obituary
Rusty Eubanks

Hillsboro - Rusty L. Eubanks, 64 of Hillsboro passed from this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bethesda North, Cincinnati. He was born April 24, 1954 in Manchester, Ohio the son of Emma Long Eubanks and the late Henry Russell Eubanks. He is survived by his mother; two sisters, Anzio Adams and Jodi Lynn Bowerman and one brother, Hank Eubanks. In addition to his father he was predeceased by a sister, Terry Lee Knapp and a brother, Jassie Leroy "Pooch" Eubanks. There will be no services. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign his online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now