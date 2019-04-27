|
Rusty Eubanks
Hillsboro - Rusty L. Eubanks, 64 of Hillsboro passed from this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bethesda North, Cincinnati. He was born April 24, 1954 in Manchester, Ohio the son of Emma Long Eubanks and the late Henry Russell Eubanks. He is survived by his mother; two sisters, Anzio Adams and Jodi Lynn Bowerman and one brother, Hank Eubanks. In addition to his father he was predeceased by a sister, Terry Lee Knapp and a brother, Jassie Leroy "Pooch" Eubanks. There will be no services. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign his online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019