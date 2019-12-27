|
|
Ruth Ann Williamson
Chillicothe - Ruth Ann Williamson, 82, of Chillicothe, passed away 2:50 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in Westmoreland Place.
She was born May 2, 1937, in South Shore, KY to the late Bradley and Lassie Smith Prater. On November 17, 1959 she married Wayne E. Williamson who preceded her in death July 22, 2005.
Surviving are children, Mark Williamson, of Chillicothe, Todd Williamson, of Newark and Camille (Rick) Leadingham, of Kingston; grandchildren, Danielle (Shondrick) Steiner, Chase (Christy) Leadingham and Lance (Lindley) Leadingham; a sister, Pat (Jerry) Howard, of Pastaskala. She was predeceased by sisters, Mary Rundels and Reva Daniel.
Ruth retired from Chillicothe City Schools where she worked as Cafeteria Manager. She was a member of American Legion #62 Auxiliary, AMVETS Post 4 Auxiliary. She enjoyed family, friends, playing bingo at American Legion #62, and her canine companion, Sugar.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westmoreland Place and NCR Hospice.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Hines officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308-A Lick Run RD, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019