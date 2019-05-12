|
Ruth E. Keyser
Pickerington - Ruth E. Keyser, age 93, of Pickerington, formerly of Marietta, died Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born July 21, 1925, in Ross County, to the late Gilbert B. and Anna M. (Maddy) Malone. On May 12, 1946 she married Alfred T. Keyser, who died October 6, 1993. Surviving are children, Lela (Donald) Groves and Gary (Kris) Keyser; 4 grandchildren, Christopher B. (Jennifer) Groves, John T. (Maureen) Groves, Eli T. (Christie) Keyser, Sarah E. (Sean) Zink; 9 great-grandchildren, Nathan Groves, Noah Groves, Riley Groves, Sophia Groves, Anderson Groves, Alexander Keyser, Scarlett Keyser, Jacob Mudd, Michael Zink; sister, Mary Johnson, of Frankfort; sister-in-law, Abagail Malone. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Luther Malone, Martha Malone, Helen England, Joseph (Mary) Malone, David H. (Margaret) Malone, Osie (Donald) Deal; brother-in-law, Bill Johnson. Ruth was a member of the Methodist Church in Marietta and was a teacher of preschoolers at the YMCA Daycare. She graduated from Chillicothe High School and attended the Intercession City Biblical College in FL. During WWII she worked for the war effort at Patterson Field, Dayton, OH. The family sang and played gospel music at different locations around Chillicothe. Ruth and her sister, Osie and their neighbor, Mary Edna Collins sang on the South Tennessee Radio Station and several Kentucky and West Virginia Radio Stations. Family and friends may visit 1-3:00pm on Tuesday, May 14, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will follow at 3:00pm. Interment will take place on a later date at Olive Cemetery, Caldwell, OH. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 12, 2019