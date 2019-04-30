|
Ruth Elaine Frisbie
Chillicothe - Ruth Elaine Frisbie, 68, of Chillicothe, went to be with the Lord 12:57 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with an extended illness.
She was born January 16, 1951, in Pickaway County to the late Forrest Emmitt and Louella Mariah Rittenhouse Davis. Ruth Elaine "Pinky" and Harvey Thomas "Blue Boy" Frisbie were united in marriage On July 7, 1992 and Harvey declared that their marriage was a continuous honeymoon.
Surviving are husband, Harvey Frisbie; two daughters, Angela Keeton and Christina (Robbie) Arnett; a son, Jeremy (Niki) Arledge; several grand and great-grandchildren; several nephews including special nephew, John Earl (Linda) Frisbie; several nieces; two sisters, Joyce Schafer and Ollie Jane (Kenneth) Rosenberger, both of Clarksburg; a brother-in-law, Charles "Dude" Sowers, of Londonderry. She was predeceased by brothers, Fred and Tony Davis; a sister, Mary "Midge" Davis Sowers; a grandson, Brandon Keeton and a brother-in-law, Richard Schafer.
Ruth was high spirited, positive, inspirational, and a country girl. She loved flowers, coffee, music, and was all about family and the simple things in life. The family requests you wear something PINK in honor of Ruthie.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with special friend and Pastor Kay Austin officiating. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019