|
|
Ruth M. Rider
Chillicothe - Ruth M. Rider, 72, of Chillicothe, died 2:40 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born April 30, 1947, in Pike County, Ohio to the late Clarence and Kathryn Redden Murray. On January 12, 1968, she married Ronald A. Rider who died November 20, 1999.
Surviving are children, Phillip R. (Robin) Rider, of Chillicothe, Craig H. (Kelly) Rider and Chad M. (Amanda) Rider, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Brittany, Baylee, Caitlin, Karsyn, Dylan and Sarah; sisters, Florine Burke, of Pickerington and Nancy (Bob) Cash, of Chillicothe; brothers, Charles Murray, of Beaver and David (Barb) Murray, of Grove City; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Herbert Murray, Jim Murray, Lawrence "Frank" Murray, John Murray and Forrest Murray.
Ruth was a 1965 graduate of Waverly High School. She attended Overly Chapel Church.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tim Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Charleston Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Monday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019