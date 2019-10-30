|
|
Ruth Smythe
Ankeny, IA - Ruth Smythe died October 28, 2019 at The Bridges of Ankeny, IA. Ruth was born July 10, 1936 in Marietta, Ohio to John and Flossie Schweikert. Visitation and funeral will be at Ankeny Christian Church (2506 SW 3rd St. Pl., Ankeny, IA). Burial will follow in Ankeny Memorial Gardens.
As a young girl, Ruth enjoyed Girl Scouts and 4-H Club work. She played in the Frankfort High School band and orchestra and sang in the Frankfort High School chorus and in the Frankfort Presbyterian Church choir. She graduated from Frankfort (OH) High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education Degree from Ohio University in Athens. She enjoyed her family. She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir, and most recently attended Ankeny Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
On September 14, 1958 she married Burdette W. Smythe at the First Methodist Church in Athens, Ohio. Together they raised four sons and lived in four different states.
Ruth was a home economics teacher for several years, and a seamstress since the age of ten. Ruth loved her family, and cherished the times when they could all get together. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, crossword puzzles, reading, computers, jigsaw puzzles, TV, sewing, and games with her family. She was also excited about becoming a great-grandmother three times.
Her parents, John and Flossie (Taylor) Schweikert of Frankfort, OH, her husband, Burdette, and two grandchildren, preceded Ruth in death. She is survived by four sons, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Janet Miller, of Gahanna, OH.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019