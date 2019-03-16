|
Ruth "Billie" Stauffer
Chillicothe - Ruth Ann "Billie" Stauffer, 79, of Chillicothe, passed away at 2:35pm on Tuesday March 12, 2019, at her home following an extended illness.
She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on November 21, 1939, to the late Ernest Vincel and Blanche Lucille (McCoy) Herman. On September 18, 1958, she married the love of her life, Ronald Eugene Stauffer and shared over 53 years of marriage before his passing on March 21, 2012.
Surviving are their children, Annette (Garry) Proehl, of Apopka, Florida, and Ronald H. (Cheryl) Stauffer, of Grove City; her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Billie Jo (Chris) Stamp, Calebb (Tori) Proehl, Dusstin (Karyn) Proehl, Erinn (Kelsey) Proehl, Fay (Jacob Warfle, fiancé) Proehl, Trey Stauffer, Casey (Kirsten) Stauffer, Jayson Stauffer, and Taylor Stauffer; great-granddaughters, Lucy and Oni Proehl; sisters, Eleanor (Floyd) Copley, Nancy Conley, Sue (Jerry) Fraley, and Rhonda Armstrong; brothers, Elmer (Ellen) Herman, and Herald (Tammy) Herman; sisters-in-law, Bernita Stauffer, Mae DeBord, Sally Stauffer; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Steiner, a sister-in-law, Wilma Johnson, brothers-in-law, Edgar, George, and Roger Stauffer, William Johnson, Cecil Conley, Marlin Jenkins, and Alvin DeBord.
Billie was a graduate of Frankfort High School. She went on to work at the Union-Scioto Local School district until her retirement.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery, Pastor Garry Proehl officiating.
Billie was a loving, caring, and giving woman who continued to help others. In lieu of flowers, please give to or find someone in need to share kindness with in her honor.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019