Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Hurtt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan C. Hurtt


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ryan C. Hurtt Obituary
Ryan C. Hurtt

Chillicothe - Ryan C. Hurtt, 31, passed from this life at 3:25pm June 8, 2019, at his residence.

Ryan was born December 30, 1987, in Chillicothe to Richard D. and Cynthia R. (Compher) Hurtt, of Chillicothe.

In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his daughter, Xaria Reese Hurtt, of Chillicothe; his brother Richard (Heather) Hurtt, Jr., Clarksburg; his sister Andrea (Dr. Thomas) Rak, Springfield, OH; nephews: Ayden Garrett, Lane Hurtt, Luke Hurtt and Alexander Rak.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to a trust for Xaria at any Kingston National Bank branch. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now