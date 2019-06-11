|
|
Ryan C. Hurtt
Chillicothe - Ryan C. Hurtt, 31, passed from this life at 3:25pm June 8, 2019, at his residence.
Ryan was born December 30, 1987, in Chillicothe to Richard D. and Cynthia R. (Compher) Hurtt, of Chillicothe.
In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his daughter, Xaria Reese Hurtt, of Chillicothe; his brother Richard (Heather) Hurtt, Jr., Clarksburg; his sister Andrea (Dr. Thomas) Rak, Springfield, OH; nephews: Ayden Garrett, Lane Hurtt, Luke Hurtt and Alexander Rak.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to a trust for Xaria at any Kingston National Bank branch. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 11, 2019