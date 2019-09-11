Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home & Crematory
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home & Crematory
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Dray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally A. Dray


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally A. Dray Obituary
Sally A. Dray

Chillicothe - Sally A. Dray, 72, died September 9, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born December 27, 1946, in Chillicothe, to the late Rev. Ben M. and Emma (DeNight) Ward. On November 10, 2000, she married C. Robert "Bob" Dray, who preceded her in death on February 27, 2012.

Surviving are her son, Brian Ward; grandchildren: Emma and Alexis Ward; step-children: Crystal Fletcher, Bobby Dray, Jamie (Becky) Dray; step-grandchildren: Carter and Casey, Tyler and Madison, and Austin and Bailey; her sister Helen Malone, all of Chillicothe; sisters-in-law Sharon Ward, and Bonnie (Bill) Rose; and several nieces and nephews, including her special niece Johna Pulver. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers Robert W. "Bill" Ward, John M. Ward, Gary L. Ward and Bernard "Gene" Ward.

Sally was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and had worked for Chillicothe Telephone Co. as a supervisor for 30 years, retiring in 2004. She attended Hilltop Mission Church.

Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Friday, September 13, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Jared McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 11am until 1pm at the funeral home.

Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to the funeral home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now