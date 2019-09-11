|
Sally A. Dray
Chillicothe - Sally A. Dray, 72, died September 9, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born December 27, 1946, in Chillicothe, to the late Rev. Ben M. and Emma (DeNight) Ward. On November 10, 2000, she married C. Robert "Bob" Dray, who preceded her in death on February 27, 2012.
Surviving are her son, Brian Ward; grandchildren: Emma and Alexis Ward; step-children: Crystal Fletcher, Bobby Dray, Jamie (Becky) Dray; step-grandchildren: Carter and Casey, Tyler and Madison, and Austin and Bailey; her sister Helen Malone, all of Chillicothe; sisters-in-law Sharon Ward, and Bonnie (Bill) Rose; and several nieces and nephews, including her special niece Johna Pulver. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers Robert W. "Bill" Ward, John M. Ward, Gary L. Ward and Bernard "Gene" Ward.
Sally was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and had worked for Chillicothe Telephone Co. as a supervisor for 30 years, retiring in 2004. She attended Hilltop Mission Church.
Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Friday, September 13, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Jared McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 11am until 1pm at the funeral home.
Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to the funeral home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019