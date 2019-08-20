Services
Morrow Funeral Home
41 S Main St
Jeffersonville, OH 43128
(740) 426-6363
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morrow Funeral Home
41 S Main St
Jeffersonville, OH 43128
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Morrow Funeral Home
41 S Main St
Jeffersonville, OH 43128
Samuel Carroll


1945 - 2019
Samuel Carroll Obituary
Samuel Carroll

Clarksville, TN - June 6, 1945- August 15, 2019

Samuel Carroll, age 74, of Clarksville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence.

Samuel entered into this life on June 6, 1945, in Ross County, OH. He worked at Budd Company in Frankfort and had a passion for and was a financial supporter of the education of Native American children. Samuel was also a member of Christ Lutheran Church, an avid outdoorsman and hiker.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Fonda Carroll.

Samuel is survived by his sons, Christopher Carroll, Cory Carroll, and his wife Karie, Penny Sullivan, Barbara Cowdrey and Samuel Carroll Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at Morrow Funeral Home, Jeffersonville with Danny Dodds officiating. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 11:00am until time of service. Burial will be at Farview cemetery.

ARRANGMENTS BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME, JEFFERSOVILLE, OHIO

ONLINECONDOLENCES TO WWW.MORROWFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
