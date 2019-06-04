Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra S. O'Leary


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra S. O'Leary Obituary
Sandra S. O'Leary

Chillicothe - Sandra S. O'Leary, 70, of Chillicothe, died 7:45 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Valley View Care Center following an extended illness.

She was born December 4, 1948, in Ross County, to the late Herbert and Dorothy Esker Crowe. On May 2, 1985, she married Michael O'Leary who died January 12, 2003.

Surviving are children, Lee Estep, Lisa Ann (Jeffrey Dixon) Estep, Herbert Estep, Sandra (companion, Mikal Woods) O'Leary, all of Chillicothe and Michael O'Leary, of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Ashely (companion Ronald Holley) Dixon, Keisha (Chris) Holley, Andre and Devonta O'Leary and Malakai O'Leary Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Myia, Jaden and Eli Holley. She was predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Seymour and brothers, Herbert Crowe and Phil Seymour.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Dean Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now