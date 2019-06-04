|
Sandra S. O'Leary
Chillicothe - Sandra S. O'Leary, 70, of Chillicothe, died 7:45 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Valley View Care Center following an extended illness.
She was born December 4, 1948, in Ross County, to the late Herbert and Dorothy Esker Crowe. On May 2, 1985, she married Michael O'Leary who died January 12, 2003.
Surviving are children, Lee Estep, Lisa Ann (Jeffrey Dixon) Estep, Herbert Estep, Sandra (companion, Mikal Woods) O'Leary, all of Chillicothe and Michael O'Leary, of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Ashely (companion Ronald Holley) Dixon, Keisha (Chris) Holley, Andre and Devonta O'Leary and Malakai O'Leary Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Myia, Jaden and Eli Holley. She was predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Seymour and brothers, Herbert Crowe and Phil Seymour.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Dean Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 4, 2019