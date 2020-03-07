|
Sara F. Nusbaum
Chillicothe - Sara F. Nusbaum, 80, of Chillicothe, died 8:55 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
She was born October 7, 1939, in Chillicothe, to the late Dr. Francis W. and Maxine R. Young Nusbaum.
Surviving are daughters, Deidre (John) Crabtree and Tamara (Robert) Conrad, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Jeremy Hammond, Misty VanHooser, Michael Mick and Chad Mick; great grandchildren, Autumn and Grant VanHooser, Tyler Minkos and Mya Mick; siters, Barbara (Donald) Eickhoff and Kristi Cotton, both of Eldon, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Sara was an L.P.N.
The family wants to extend a special "thank you" to the staffs of Westmoreland Place and NCR Hospice for the loving care given to our mother and compassion shown to our family during this time.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Jeremey Schinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020