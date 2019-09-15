Services
Sara J. Burgess


1938 - 2019
Sara J. Burgess Obituary
Sara J. Burgess

Chillicothe - Sara J. Burgess, 81, of Chillicothe, died 10:45 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at her residence following a short illness.

She was born April 17, 1938, in Scioto, County, to the late Harold and Imogene White DeVoss.

Surviving are a daughter, Kristin Burgess, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a sister and a brother.

Sara retired from the former Budd Company.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
