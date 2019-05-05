|
|
Sarah L. "Sally" Elliott
Bainbridge - Sarah L. "Sally" Elliott 85 of Bainbridge passed from this life Friday, May 3, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born May 27, 1933 the daughter of the late Henry Clay and Jessie Marie Daugherty White. On November 27, 1954 she married Dale V. Elliott whom died May 30, 2004.
She is survived by her children, Teresa (Mike) Seymour, Keith (Sherri) Elliott of Bainbridge and David (Tammy) Elliott of Canal Winchester; 3 grandchildren Shira, Lacee and Zachary (Kimberly); 6 great grandchildren, Daija, Sidney, Christian, Kinsley, Trendan and Hadelyn; sister-in-law, Sarah White; several nieces, nephews and friends including special friend, Ruth Cowman.
In addition to her parents and husband Sally was preceded in death by a great grandson, Brexton Cleary; an infant sister, Barbara and 3 brothers, Henry, Loren and Frank White.
Sally was a lifelong member of the Bainbridge Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ with Steve Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with Sally's family from noon until the time of service at the church. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Sally's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhom.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 5, 2019