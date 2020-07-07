Sarah R. Gumm
Chillicothe - Sarah R. (Hines) Gumm, 38, died unexpectedly July 2, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
She was born August 29, 1981, in Chillicothe to Joel T. and Deborah (Nimmo) Hines.
Surviving are her children: Caden, Ava and Adelynn Gumm, all of Chillicothe; her mother Deborah (Randy) Honeycutt, of Knoxville, TN; her sister Carrie (Kevin) Fischer, Atlanta, GA; maternal grandmother Susan Nimmo, of Chillicothe; several aunts and uncles, including special aunt and uncle Julie and John Payne; nieces and nephews Laine, Brennen and Ian Fischer; and Maylee and Reed Hines; and the father of her children Ryan Gumm. She was preceded in death by her father; and her brother John Hines.
Sarah will be remembered as a loving mother of three. Her children were the most important thing in her life. She was a strong, charismatic, independent woman. She loved to prepare delicious, healthy and thoughtful meals for her family. She loved family time with her kids including movies, sporting event, etc. She loved her cheerleading friends and memories especially her talent as a flyer on multiple National Championship teams for Unioto. Sarah loved her family and will be with them spiritually through their lives, she will always be loved and remembered and will be with all of her loved ones in peace and happiness. Sarah brought amazing things into this world Love, Caden, Ava and Addie, we love you mom!
A Memorial service will be held at 6:00pm Wednesday July 15, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will receive friends from 5-6pm Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in support of her children directly through Haller Funeral Home from her online obituary. Her online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com