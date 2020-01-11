|
|
Saundra A. Wells
Greenfield - Saundra Anne Wells, 83, of Greenfield, died at 4:25 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 in Edgewood Manor of Greenfield. She was born on Monday, March 16, 1936 in Oberlin, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert L. and Elizabeth H. Becker Smith. She married Taylor P. Wells on September 3, 1955 and he preceded her in death on October 10, 1988.
She is survived by her seven children including four daughters, Saundra Fay (Sam) Smith of Jackson, OH, Laura Beth Wells of Urbana, OH, Darlene (Tony) Wheaton of Greenfield, Dawn Schneider of Chillicothe, three sons, Randy (Penny) Wells of Frankfort, Ronny Wells, Rick Wells of Jackson, OH, nineteen grandchildren, Jennifer Goodrich, Amy Mason, Jill Pease, Chris Tye, Matthew Clemons, Benjamin Kirk, Alex Pace, Jeremy Mallow, Karry McWhorter, Rachel Roman, Ryan Wells, Rick Wells, Heather MacMaster, Dillon Wheaton, Taylor Wheaton, Jarrett Schneider, Reese Schneider, Christina Wells, Andrew Wells, twenty-nine great grandchildren, one sister, Patricia Gnagy of LaGrange, OH, one brother, Albert Smith of Florida. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren and one sister, Barbara Lowstetter.
Saundra was a member of the South Salem United Methodist Church. In addition to her family, one of her great passions was horses. Through that love of horses, she established the Southern Ohio Quarter Pony Horse Association where she was president of the local chapter. She also held membership in the Quarter Horse Association and the Pasofino Horse Association.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Terry Washburn officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. . Friends and family can visit with Saundra's family on Wednesday, at the funeral home, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Cloud Foundation, 107 S. Seventh St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905, St. Jude's Hospital 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229-3095. Those who wish to sign Saundra's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020