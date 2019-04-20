|
Scott Helmick
Chillicothe - Scott Helmick, 53, of Chillicothe, passed away April 16, 2019 in Westmoreland Place Nursing Home following an extended illness.
He was born November 26, 1965 in Chillicothe to the late Ralph and Edna Brown Helmick.
Surviving are children, Nichole Helmick and fiancée (Robert Greenhill), Kristi Helmick and fiancée (Jeff Newlan), Brandy Helmick and fiancée (Steven Fraizer), and Savannah Helmick and companion (Chancey Hardesty); former wife and mother of his children, Tina Newlan, of Chillicothe; 7 grandchildren; brothers, Todd Helmick, all of Chillicothe and Tim Helmick, of Wisconsin; a niece; and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a stepbrother, Stevie Helmick.
Scott was the former lead guitarist for the band Midnight Rails and had also played for several other local bands. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Dean Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Monday. Following the burial, the celebration of his life will continue at the First Church of the Nazarene on Madison Avenue in Chillicothe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019