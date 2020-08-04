1/1
Scott Kitchen
Scott Kitchen

Portsmouth - Scott Alan Kitchen, 54, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed Monday, August 3, 2020.

Scott was born February 1, 1966 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Roger L. Kitchen and Nancy (Sword) Kitchen Hice, who survives. On November 8, 2008, he was united in marriage to Nancy (Hall) Kitchen, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Tasha (Daniel) Elliott, two stepchildren, Andrea (Kyle) Gibson and Josh Sanders, three grandchildren, Eli Elliott, Karlee and Brycen Gibson and father-in-law, John Hall.

He was preceded in death by his father, stepfather, David Hice, brother, Roger Kitchen, Jr., mother-in-law, Phyllis Hall and aunt, Edie Ryan.

Scott was a 1984 graduate of Southeastern High School and attended DeVry University. He was employed at UPS as a sorter and worked for various construction companies, most recently Stockmeister Inc. of Jackson, Ohio.

A public graveside service will be held 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Omega Cemetery with Pastor Greg Carter officiating. The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

www.boyerfuneral.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
