Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scottie Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scottie Thomas Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scottie Thomas Jr. Obituary
Scottie Thomas Jr.

Waverly - Scottie Wade Thomas Jr., 64, of Barker Lane, Waverly, Ohio, passed 8:04 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.

Scottie was born January 30, 1956 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Scottie Wade Thomas Sr and Hilda Marie (Butler) Thomas of Waverly, Ohio survives

Also surviving are three brothers, Mark Thomas and wife Sonie, Randy Thomas and wife Mary and Rick Thomas and wife Shirley, and six nieces and nephews, Christine Nicole Smith, Derek Mark Thomas Jr., Cynthia Lauren Reichderfer, Laken Lee Chain, W. Drexel Welch and Tyler Matthew Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Adam Daniel Welch.

Scottie was a member of the Pike County Sheriff's Department, the Local #577 Pipefitters, the Scioto Valley Amateur Radio Club, the Ohio Gun Collectors Association and was an ordained minister.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scottie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -