Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Duffy


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Duffy Obituary
Sean Duffy

CHILLICOTHE - Sean Kevin Duffy, 55, of Chillicothe, OH, passed away unexpectedly on October 1, 2019.

He was born December 14, 1963 in Chillicothe to Robert N. Duffy and Marjorie L. (Bost) Duffy. Sean graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1983. He served four years in the U.S. Army. After an honorable discharge, he followed in his father's footsteps as an iron worker and was an active member of Local Union 433. He worked on many buildings, bridges and overpasses throughout Ohio and in Las Vegas, NV. When not working, Sean enjoyed making jewelry; and collecting baseball cards, depression glass and memorabilia.

Sean is survived by his daughter, Megan; his mother, Marge; brothers, Tom (Marie) and Mike (Joann); sister, Becky Sahlfeld (Joe); and his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; brothers, Bob and Dan; and his nephew Rob, with whom he was very close.

Sean will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Military graveside services will be held October 10, 2019, in Greenlawn Cemetery Veteran's Square, conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in his memory to . His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now