Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon A. Davidson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon A. Davidson Obituary
Sharon A. Davidson

Chillicothe - Sharon A. Davidson, 73, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:40 pm. Tuesday, September 9, 2019 in Valley View Care Center.

She was born October 18, 1945, in Chillicothe to the late Burl Eugene and Maxine Mitchell Trego.

Sharon is survived by children, Gwendolyn (Gayle) Lansing and Peter Wayne Davidson, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Holly Davidson, Sara Shoemaker, Dustin Davidson and Sky Davidson; a sister-in-law, Janet Trego, of Chillicothe; former husband, Dillard A. Davidson, of Chillicothe and special friend, Hope Gallaugher, of Grove City. She was predeceased by sister, Mary Hummel and brother, James Trego.

Sharon retired from G.E. in Circleville and was an avid bingo player and crocheter.

A special thank you to Ohio Hospice and Valley View Care Center.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Cheryl Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now