Sharon A. Davidson
Chillicothe - Sharon A. Davidson, 73, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:40 pm. Tuesday, September 9, 2019 in Valley View Care Center.
She was born October 18, 1945, in Chillicothe to the late Burl Eugene and Maxine Mitchell Trego.
Sharon is survived by children, Gwendolyn (Gayle) Lansing and Peter Wayne Davidson, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Holly Davidson, Sara Shoemaker, Dustin Davidson and Sky Davidson; a sister-in-law, Janet Trego, of Chillicothe; former husband, Dillard A. Davidson, of Chillicothe and special friend, Hope Gallaugher, of Grove City. She was predeceased by sister, Mary Hummel and brother, James Trego.
Sharon retired from G.E. in Circleville and was an avid bingo player and crocheter.
A special thank you to Ohio Hospice and Valley View Care Center.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Cheryl Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019