Sharon D. Shanton
Tucson, Arizona - Sharon D. Shanton, 80, of Arizona, passed away 7:05 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Park Senior Villas, Tucson, AR.
She was born August 31, 1939, in Bay City, MI to the late James and Daisy Miller McHand. On April 8, 1961 she married Raymond C. "Joe" Shanton who survives.
Also surviving are children, Kyle Shanton, Albion, MI, Kimberley (Steve) Carlson, Farmington, NM, Michael and Douglas Shanton, both of Tucson, AR; eight grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Phyllis) McHand, of Banning, CA. She was predeceased by a brother, James McHand.
Sharon was a retired RN and a member of Eastside Assembly of God, Arizona.
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Mark Gray officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020