Sharon E. Glandon
Frankfort - Sharon E. Glandon, 80, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3:50 a.m. at Adena Greenfield Medical Center. She was born in Ross County on Thursday, June 27, 1940. She was raised by Melvin and his wife Ella Long. On May 27, 1966 she married Homer Glandon and they shared thirty-five years together until his death on September 26, 2001.
She is survived by one son, Brian (Amy) Glandon of Frankfort, three grandchildren, Dalton, Garrett and Lauren Glandon, two great grandchildren, Carson David Glandon and Karma Marie Glandon, one sister, Betty Pruitt of Mowerystown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by one sister, Rosie Patterson and two brothers, Ed and Robert Leibe.
Sharon was a 1959 graduate of Frankfort High School. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church of Chillicothe. She retired from Greenfield Research in Greenfield.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Andrew Day officiating. In accordance with COVID 19 guidelines, everyone attending will be required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. No calling hours will be held. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort, is serving the family. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of Sharon on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com