Sharon E. Hitchings
Chillicothe - Sharon E. Hitchings, 40, of Chillicothe, died 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her residence unexpectedly.
She was born May 18, 1979, in Charlevoix, MI to Charles and Debbie Loyer Hitchings. On September 18, 2012, she married Curtis E. Smith who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Morgan Hitchings, of Frankfort; sons, Jordan Hitchings and Damion Smith, both of Chillicothe; father, Charles (Bonnie Kay Taskey) Hitchings, of Petoskey, MI; mother, Debbie Shall, of Cheboygen, MI; grandmother, Bea Hitchings, of Petoskey, MI; sisters, Melinda Hitchings, of Gaylord, MI and Sabrina (Richard) Spearman, of Petoskey, MI; brothers, John Harrington, of Gaylord, MI and Jason (Christina) Hitchings, of Petoskey, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020