Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Sharon L. Delong


1945 - 2020
Sharon L. Delong Obituary
Sharon L. Delong

Kingston - Sharon L. DeLong, 74, of Kingston, passed away 9:22 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born June 29, 1945, in Chillicothe to the late Winfred and Mary Hughes Hixon. On March 7, 1965 she married Harley L. DeLong, Jr. who preceded her in death May 20, 2010.

Surviving are a daughter, Debbie L. Rayfield, of Kingston; grandchildren, Amanda (Mike Gauger) Koonce, Bethany Koonce, and Georgia Rayfield; great-grandchildren, Hunter Gauger, Lydia Wilburn and Tallenn Koonce; two sisters and three brothers. She was predeceased by three brothers.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, January 17, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dean Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
