Sharon Lee Recor
Chillicothe - Sharon Lee Recor, 80, of Chillicothe formerly of Phoenix, AZ, died 9:25 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 in Maple View Manor, Bainbridge following an extended illness.
She was born May 20, 1940, in Modesto, CA to the late Charles Sr. and Charlotte Hemmingway Abel. On March 19, 1958, she married Robert West who died September 26, 1993.
Surviving are children, Deborah West, of Kentucky, Sharon (Terry) Speakman, of Chillicothe, Beverly (James) Zamora, of Chillicothe, Robert West, Jr., of Arizona and Stanley West III, of Kentucky; a step son, Daniel Recor Jr., of Arizona; 22 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren; 2 nephews; and a special friend, David Woods. She was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Lynn West; a grandson, Jerry Way Jr.; a great grandson; and a brother, Charles Able, Jr.
A graveside service will be held in Phoenix, AZ at the convenience of the family. There will be no local services. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
