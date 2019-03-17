Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Sharon Lynn (Hice) Cunningham


CHILLICOTHE - Sharon Lynn (Hice) Cunningham, 73, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following an extended illness.

She was born May 6, 1945, in Ross County to Crosby and Ethel (Poole) Hice, Sr., who preceded her in death. On March 18, 1963, she was married to Jimmie A. Cunningham who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jimmie (Monnette) Cunningham, Jr., of Morral, Ohio; Scott (Connie) Cunningham of Englewood, Ohio; five grandchildren: Kelli (Rodney) Evans, Andrew (Suzannah) Cunningham, Jessie (Jordan) Oliver, Nicholas (Joanna) Cunningham, Kaitlyn (Robert) Williamson; great-grandson, Tyson Evans, one great-grandchild on the way; two brothers, Larry (Arretta) Hice and David (Nancy) Hice, and several nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by sisters Mary Jane Steinbrook, Marjorie Preston, Beverly Hughes, Madge Flannery; brothers Crosby Hice, Jr., James Hice, Robert Hice and Carl Hice, and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was a teacher at Southeastern Local Schools for 25 years retiring in 2005. After retirement, she traveled extensively most often with her dearest friend of forty years, Brenda Coffey. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Ross County Quilters Guild. She spent many happy hours making quilts for her family. She was a member of Hilltop Mission Church where she devoted much of her time to her favorite ministry Operation Christmas Child.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 19, at 3:00 pm at WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jared McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Caldwell Cemetery, US Rt 35. Calling hours will be at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from noon to 3:00 pm, prior to the service on Tuesday, March 19.

In lieu of flowers, Sharon requested contributions be made to Hilltop Mission Church, Operation Christmas Child, 398 Lunbeck Rd., Chillicothe.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
