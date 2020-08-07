Sharon Ruth (Graves) Fortner
Chillicothe - Sharon Ruth (Graves) Fortner, 66, left her earthly home on August 7, 2020 to live where those gone before were waiting for her in Heaven. She fought a courageous battle against breast to bone cancer for 17 years. She was born on May 20, 1954, the daughter of the late Harold Graves and JoAnn (Jackson) Shaffer.
She leaves behind her children, Wendy Daniels, of Waverly, James (Laura) Fortner, of WA, and Felissa Fortner, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Itaska Fortner, Chelsea (Dillion) Massie, Tyler (Sydni) Daniels, Samantha Daniels, Katelyn, Aria, Stella, and McKenzie Fortner, Dylan Aloisio, and Hailey Mytinger; sisters, Judy Lowery, of NC, Marcia (Bruce) Driscoll, of ID, Jane Homer, of TX, and Chris (Harry) Hrenda, of TN; 7 great-grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews; and 12 great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by sisters, Joy Garber and Lorri Miller.
Sharon believed deeply in God and was very active in God's Community Outreach. She will always be remembered for her chicken and homemade noodles, which she brought to church dinners. Sharon took great pride and joy in her grandchildren. Rarely a day went by that one or more of the children didn't call or stop by.
The family wishes to thank the Zangmeister Cancer Center doctors and staff for helping Sharon through the numerous treatments and care over the years; also, Adena Hospice, Passport, and God's Community Outreach, who's loving care provided Sharon and her family much comfort during the stressful final days of Sharon's life on Earth. Sharon's many friends, as she was lovingly referred to as the family's "social butterfly," texted, phoned, and stopped by frequently, always providing love, support, and a bright spot in her day.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with visitors maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings. Private funeral services will follow with Rev. Woodrow Wilson officiating with burial in Hallsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's honor to God's Community Outreach. Condolences can be made on Sharon's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com
.